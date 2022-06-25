Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been chosen as the running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State, for the 2023 election.

The actress in an Instagram post on Friday expressed gratitude to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate.

Credit: Instagram @tontolet



“We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increasing women’s inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State.

“I am glad to be a proud member of the #RiversRescueMission2023. Please get your PVC and join the movement. You are the Future and The future is now! TonteTonto2023,” Tonto Dikeh said in an Instagram post.

Ibraye won the ADC governorship ticket during the primary elections in early June.

The vice-chairman of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Abuja chapter defeated Dr. Warmeth Wright and Joyce Barida in a primary election organised by the party in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Ibraye, an advocate for maternal, newborn, and child health, polled 187 votes out of 188 votes.

A representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Emmanuel Isong, who monitored the exercise, described it as free and fair.

Ibraye called for full implementation of the Electoral Act in all processes leading to the general election, especially the enforcement of the provision for electronic transmission of results during the poll.

Addressing the delegates, he said: “One thing I must tell you is that, you have made history today. It will no longer be business as usual.

“I believe some of you are aware some people will contest and they go to the ruling party to endorse them. I must assure you that I will not use your votes to trade with anyone.”