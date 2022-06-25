Former Scribe of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has revealed what transpired the first time he encountered late President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, although he worked with the State Broadcaster as a Sports Presenter, he and the late former President always avoided each other because of how his father was murdered.

He said until the death and final funeral rites of a former National Chairman of the NPP, Jake Obetsebi Lamptey, he had avoided the late former President.

However, on the day of the final funeral rites of Mr Lamptey, the late Rawlings, together with his wife, walked up to him and they exchanged pleasantries.

He indicated that though they exchanged pleasantries, he did not disclose the contents of their brief conversation.

“Anytime he saw me, he took a byline away. We never met until Jake’s funeral. He walked to me…I had just returned from the UK that was the time I was on suspension and at Jake’s funeral he was sitting with the then President Mahama and President Kufuor on the High Table and he walked with the wife straight to me. I was surprised to see him, I didn’t think he was coming to me. That was the first time I really shook hands with him, the cameras were there, I was uncomfortable, what am I going to do? But I said okay this is our country, it’s okay, I shook hands…He said a few words I don’t think I’ve to say everything,” he revealed on Good Evening Ghana.

