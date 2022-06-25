Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare and other high ranking government officials graced the one week ceremony of late father of Executive Chairman and Founder of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

Late Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong will be laid to rest on September 10, 2022, in his hometown at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

This was announced by the Agyepong family during the one week passing of their beloved father at his residence at Teshie Nungua Estate in Accra on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The sombre occasion also brought together Ministers of State, Members of Parliament (MPs), pastors, chiefs, business moguls, politicians from both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and and opposition NDC and gospel musicians including Elder Mireku to the residence of Opanyin Agyepong.

They included the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Fred Oware, Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, MP for Ningo Pampram, Sam George, MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former MP, Awutu Senya West, George Andah among others.

There were various donations from the mourners who attended the ceremony which included cash and other items.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer of JGC, Sophia Kudjordji thanked all those who came to commiserate with Dr. Agyepong and his family, especially Dr. Bawumia.

“Its been an amazing show of love to the Executive Chairman and Founder of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Agyepong,” she expressed.

She used the opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to come in their numbers to mourn with the Agyepong family during the burial scheduled on September 10, 2022 in Obo Kwahu.