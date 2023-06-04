The Black Princesses of Ghana have been crowned champions of the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls Championship at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time but the Princesses recorded a 3-1 win over their rivals in penalty shootouts.

Did I hear host and win? Congratulations 🥳



We are winners of the maiden edition of the WAFU B U20 Girls cup!



🇬🇭 1:1🇳🇬



(3:1)



Nigeria dominated the game in the early stages but Ghana kept their composure.

In the 38th minute, Stella Nyamekye, who is the captain for the side, gave the Black Princesses the lead from the penalty spot.

The Nigerians battled for every ball as halftime approached. The back four of Ghana remained solid.

After recess, Stella Nyamekye came close to extending Ghana’s lead in the 68th minute with a long drive towards the goal.

Goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku committed an error in the 85th minute which allowed the Nigerian to equalise.

In added time Ghana nearly equalized but the ball hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced out. Ghana could not bury the ball during a string of corners. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Ghana won the penalty shootout 3-1 to clinch the maiden WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso placed third following their 2-1 victory over Benin.