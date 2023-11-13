Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to refrain from playing politics with religion.

According to him, the NPP is manipulating Ghana’s politics using religion.

“I have said it many times that one of the things I find to be the lowest in NPP politics is their introduction of things that should be alien to our politics. Where one comes from or which God one worships should not be part of our politics at all. Not until the NPP began this Christian Muslim thing, it wasn’t an issue in Ghana politics.” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

Alhassan Suhuyini added that, involving religion in political affairs could negatively affect the peace and stability of the nation.

“Unfortunately the NPP every step of the way makes those issues political conversation point and that is dangerous for the unity that we have all preserved over the years as a country.

It is the delivery that you offer that leads to the growth and development of this country. It doesn’t matter in the NDC whether the flagbearer or running mate is Muslim or Christian. What is important is what they have done for the upliftment of the communities. For example, in the NDC we can point improvement in the Muslim communities even though we have never had Muslim Vice President” he said.