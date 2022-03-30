Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP) Alhassan Suhuyini has expressed reservations about the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The MP who is on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he is pained, scandalised, and disappointed with the turnout of events.

According to him, some of his colleagues and lawyers said they had a superior plan, hence cannot fathom what might have gone wrong.

However, he has pledged continuous support for these colleagues, adding they still maintain their stance on a superior plan.

Mr Suhuyini disclosed this in a Facebook post, stating there are so many calls and messages he is unable to respond to at the moment.

The Majority-sided Parliament on Tuesday approved the controversial bill despite strong opposition from the Minority side.

The Minority boycotted the proceedings and staged a walkout while the bill was at the consideration stage.

They have argued the passage is illegal and unconstitutional since the Majority did not have the required number needed to form a decision-making quorum.

They have therefore announced plans to challenge the passage at the Supreme Court.

Read Alhassan Suhuyini’s post below: