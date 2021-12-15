Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has stated that the Minority caucus will oppose the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) no matter the form it’s submitted to the House.

He said the Minority’s focus is not to frustrate government businesses, however, they will want to apply the right process to challenge issues they oppose.

Mr Suhuyini, speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, explained that the Minority is not a destructive group but insists at any point in time, the right things should be done.

“We simply want to apply the rules and regulations and go through the right process of challenging whatever we have issues with.

“And as a Caucus led by our Leader, we have served notice that we will oppose that E-levy, in particular, no matter the form that it comes into the House,” he said.

Mr Suhuyini further backed the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II’s comments that the government must be humble enough to listen to the views of the opposition to fine-tune its policies.

He pointed out that the intention of the Minority is not to determine government policy but to fine-tune as they take the concerns of ordinary people into consideration.