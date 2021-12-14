North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he and his colleague Minority MPs are proud to belong to a group that has ‘frustrated’ some government policies.

Notably, he mentioned the Ameri, Agyapa, Aker, Oslo Chancery, PDS, inflated 2018 Ministry of Special Development Initiatives Budget and GHS 242 million dubious e-Transaction Levy Services as examples.

With this track record, he has stated they remain resolute to “frustrate” the Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy).

The comments of the former Deputy Education Minister follow advice from the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II that legislators should not use their entrenched positions to frustrate the government from performing its legitimate duties.

According to the Asantehene, lawmakers are only representatives of the people, and it was not their duty to determine policies for the government.

But taking to his Facebook page to pen a lengthy message, Mr Ablakwa noted Parliaments exist in a democracy as a countervailing force to keep the executive in check and curb impunity.

“When other MPs exercised their oversight mandate in the past, they were hailed as nationalists; those who do same now must not be cast in a different light.

“Good conscience, genuine feedback from our constituents and the supreme national interest shall continue to be our raison d’etre,” his post read in parts.

He added, “I have no doubt President Akufo-Addo is much the same way proud of how he and his collaborators in and outside of Parliament during their good old days ‘frustrated’ the introduction of VAT not only in the chamber but on the streets with the famous ‘kume preko’ demonstrations.”

