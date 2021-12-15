Comic actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin’, has made his debut for New Edubiase after he was signed on a two-year contract in October.

Lilwin made his first official appearance at the Nana Gyamfi Park at Bekwai for the Division One league game against Unistar Academy.

He was substituted into the game in the second half at the time when the team was leading by two goals to nil.

Videos from the park saw Lilwin, who was wearing the number 38 jersey, heated up for the game amid cheers from the audience.

Though his first attempt to display his football prowess ended in an offside, Lilwin quickly picked up and he was seen dominating the pitch.

The fans were poised to see his show, as he had bragged that he is a super-duper striker and the highest-paid player in Ghana.

Lilwin becomes the oldest player to be signed to a division one league, at the age of 34.

Watch the video below: