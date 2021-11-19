Comic actor turned footballer, LilWin’s real age has been revealed as he announces he has been registered as a professional footballer.

Signed on a two-year deal by Premier League club, New Edubiase ahead of the 2021-2022 games, LilWin kick-started his career which he said he pursued unofficially since childhood.

While many doubt his seriousness and skills on the pitch, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has recognised him as a professional member.

LilWin showed off the membership card he received to silence all doubting ‘Thomases’ and to prove that he is ready to steer the team to victory.

Based on the details on the card, it is safe to say that LilWin is 34 years old, as he was born on April 15, 1987.

This clarifies his biography written by websites that misinform that he was born in May 1988.