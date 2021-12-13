Hearts of Oak have reportedly paid GH¢50,000 to the Social Security and National Investment Trust (SSNIT) as contributions for their players and management.

The Ghana Premier League champions were served a writ of summons after a former staff lodged a complaint at SSNIT over the failure of the management to pay his contribution.

However, on Monday, Asempa FM reported that the Accra-based club has reportedly paid GH¢ 50,000 to SSNIT after being sued for non-payment of social security for their players and secretariat staff.

The current revelation worsens the problems for the Phobians after their painful exit from the CAF Confederation Cup following a 4-0 defeat to the Algerian side JS Saoura.

The Phobians were also humiliated by Wydad Club Athletic, losing 6-2 on aggregate in their opening CAF Champions League games.

The current champions sit at the bottom of the GPL table with just three points with two games in hand and are yet to win a game.