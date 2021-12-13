Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid in a blockbuster Champions League clash after the last-16 had to be redrawn following an initial blunder by UEFA.

The French side were initially drawn against Manchester United but Ralf Rangnick’s side now face Atletico Madrid.

Holders Chelsea were drawn against Lille in the initial draw and were paired with the reigning French champions when the draw was made again.

Manchester City will take on Sporting while Premier League rivals Liverpool take on Italian Champions Inter.

Red Bull Salzburg will take on 2020 winners Bayern Munich and Villarreal face Juventus. Benfica will play Ajax.

FULL REVISED DRAW:

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Villarreal v Juventus

Internazionale v Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid

The knockout stages will begin in February 2022. The first legs of the last 16 are scheduled for February 15th-16th and 22nd-23rd, with the second legs taking place on March 8th-9th and 15th-16th. Kick-offs are at 8:00pm.

This season also sees the away goals rule scrapped, with all ties that are level after two legs going to extra-time and then penalties if required.