Have you ever wondered why people close their eyes before kissing? While I was growing up as an ardent fan of love and romantic movies, I used to see two adults close their eyes before kissing and it often threw me into a state of confusion as to why they did so.

There are still numerous people out there who are wondering same thing. So for the purpose of enlightenment, we are going to have a look at the reasons why people normally close their eyes before kissing.

Just sit tight and enjoy this piece while learning something new.

What are reasons why people close their eyes before kissing?

1. The reason is simple and not often due to any emotional connection as many believe. According to BBC Science Focus, most people close their eyes because it’s literally impossible to focus on anything as close as a face at kissing distance as such, they close their eyes to prevent the distracting blur or the strain of trying to focus.

2. Secondly, kissing can also bring a feeling of vulnerability and self-consciousness and as such, the only way of making yourself feel more relaxed is by closing your eyes. It’s just like the habit of turning off the light before sex. There is really nothing emotional about it.