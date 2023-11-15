President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has addressed the pressing issue of inadequate renumeration for artistes in the film industry, emphasizing Ghana’s commitment to bolstering support for the sector.

Speaking at the Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, the President highlighted ongoing efforts to revitalize the National Film Institute (NAFTI) to train more professionals for the film industry.

President Akufo-Addo urged film producers to champion narratives that reflect the richness of Africa’s culture, stating that storeytelling holds a pivotal role in the fim production industry.

He stressed the importance of projecting authentic African stories while directing the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the National Film Authority to prioritize Film Tourism as a crucial aspect of their initiatives.

President Akufo-Addo called for the copyright laws to be strengthened to ensure fair remuneration and recognition for artistes and filmmakers.

He mentioned that, entertainers go the extreme to bring lightness to the already though country, hence they should be fairly rewarded.

The nation’s proactive measures and directives aim to empower artistes, elevate storytelling, and position Ghana’s film sector as a vital contributor to the nation’s cultural heritage and tourism.