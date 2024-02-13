The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agbana has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot evade responsibility for President Akufo-Addo’s shortcomings.

Agbana argues that, Dr. Bawumia has been an integral part of the Akufo-Addo administration as Vice President and, therefore, cannot escape accountability for the economic challenges faced under the governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a media interview, the former Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC emphasized that Dr. Bawumia played an active role in Ghana’s economic difficulties.

He asserted that, President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia are inseparable in the situation and cannot be dissociated.

Agbana further stated that, any attempt by Dr. Bawumia to evade accountability will be futile.

“The President who was supposed to assign him [Vice President] told the good people of Ghana that because of his economic wizardry, I allowed him to run the economy. So every good thing we have achieved, give him the credit.”

“Then, all of a sudden, the abysmal performance they have spent seven years defending, he (Dr Bawumia) is running away from it but let’s tell him that he can’t run away. He and President Akufo-Addo are conjoined or Siamese twins. They simply can’t be separated,” he said.