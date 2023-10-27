Civil Society Organisation (CSO) OccupyGhana, is calling for a commission of inquiry into the Akosombo Dam spillage that has rendered thousands of residents in the Lower Volta Basin homeless.

According to OccupyGhana, the gravity of the situation cannot be overstated, and the explanations provided by officials are far from satisfactory.

“We earnestly urge the President or Parliament (through a resolution) to take immediate steps to form this Commission. Ghanaians have a right to know the precise cause(s) of this catastrophe and whether it was preventable,” a statement from the group demanded.

The group added that, they are deeply concerned about the devastation the spillage has caused, hence their call.

“It strains belief that the rapid increase in water volume at the dam caught us completely off guard, leaving us with no alternative but a massive, destructive spillage.

“It is also alarming to even consider the scale of devastation that could have occurred had the dam faced complete failure, as tragically witnessed in Derna, Libya, resulting in the reported loss of over 11,000 precious lives,” the statement read in parts.

The group has lamented that spillages from other dams, including Burkina Faso’s Bagri Dam and others, pose risks to the people.

It has therefore questioned whether the constantly spilt water is being harnessed wisely and whether Ghana has structures that ensure the optimum utilisation of the vast amounts of water that leave the Akosombo and Kpong/Akuse Dams.

Citing what it requires of the commission, OccupyGhana said it should establish whether the Akosombo Dam disaster could have been prevented, and those responsible should be held accountable, which may include their removal from their positions.

Also, if there are indications of criminal acts or negligence, OccupyGhana expects an independent police investigation leading to prosecutions.

“And if it was indeed an unforeseeable event, this experience has made it foreseeable, and we need to know and understand the measures to be put in place to prevent such a disaster in the future,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below: