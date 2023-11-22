The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has warned that the victims of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, will be unable to use water from various local sources for the next six months.

The caution is a response to the contamination of water sources with faecal bacteria and E. coli, rendering the water unsafe for consumption.

The revelation was made during a press briefing on the flood situation on Wednesday, where the Director of Public Health, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, addressed the critical issue of water safety in communities impacted by flooding.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe stated, “VRA and other partners have helped to get access to potable water, but how safe is the water? In the next six months, that is what we are going to focus on. We cannot drink the water now.”

Acknowledging the immediate need for alternative water sources, Dr Asiedu-Bekoe recommended that flood victims use aqua tabs for water purification before consumption.

This precautionary measure is deemed essential to safeguard the health of those affected by the floods.

To ensure widespread adherence to these crucial guidelines, Dr Asiedu-Bekoe urged flood victims to comply with water consumption restrictions until further notice.

