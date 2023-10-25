The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has expressed satisfaction with the health conditions in the affected Tongu Districts, despite the recent flooding and subsequent water stagnation.

Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who visited some affected areas in the three Tongu districts, noted in an interview that, they were pleased that no disease outbreaks had been reported in the two weeks since the disaster.

“We are quite satisfied that two weeks into this disaster, we have not had any outbreak of disease, which often happens in many countries and many places so, we have simply come to support the districts to continue the work they are doing,” he stated.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye added, “We have brought some relief items, as well as mental health experts and psychologists, to assess the situation and determine what needs to be done. In the long term, those who have been displaced will need psycho-social support, and we are also here to look at the plight of the 271 health workers who are part of the displaced community.”

ALSO READ: