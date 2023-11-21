The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has donated relief items to persons displaced by the floods caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

Separate donations were made at the Adidome Farm Institute, Afetorgbokofe Safe Haven, Torkor, New Bakpa Zorotodzi, and Mafe in North Tongu District in the Volta Region.

The TUC Deputy General Secretary, Joshua Ansah who led the delegation empathized with the victims who are putting up in classrooms and open spaces as their houses have been submerged by the flood.

He said that every worker at TUC has a relation in the affected areas and all over the country, hence Congress would do all it can to continue assisting the victims.

“I want to assure you that with God all things are possible, we are here today we can’t wipe away your tears but show we are empathizing with all of you,” Mr. Ansah said.

He entreated Ghanaians to form a synergy towards providing shelter for the victims who have been displaced.

The relief items presented comprised essential supplies, including bags of rice, clean water, oil, and some cartoons of tin fish.

The camp head at the Adidome Farm Institute, Francisca Gavor appreciated the donation by the TUC.

