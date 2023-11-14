The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has dismissed claims by the South Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE) that relief items are stuck at the Assembly due to lack of funds for fuel to transport them to victims.

The DCE, Seth Kwesi Agbi, in an interview revealed the Assembly over the past few weeks has kept relief items intended for the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

According to him, all efforts to transport them to the victims had been unsuccessful due to the inability to raise funds for transportation.

But the Deputy NaDMO Director, Seji Seji Amedonu has said the claims are not true and do not reflect the reality on ground.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Amedonu said he cannot fathom why the DCE will make such a statement in the public domain.

“I saw the video on social media and was very surprised because that is not the case. We have been diligent in distributing the relief items and nothing has been done on the DCE’s blind side as the chairman of the disaster management committee.

But because this disaster has caught the national attention, most of the responses are being coordinated at the national level,” he said.

Mr Amedonu questioned why Mr Agbi sought to create the impression that the items are being left to rot despite his admission in the video that GH₵20,000 has been made available.

The NaDMO Director insisted that, as of the time the video went viral, distribution of the relief items was ongoing in the district.

ALSO READ: