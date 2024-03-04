In a significant development for the South Tongu District Assembly in the Volta Region, members have confirmed Innocent Tettey as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

Tettey, whose initial nomination faced rejection, has now been overwhelmingly endorsed with an 87.72 per cent ‘yes’ vote, securing 50 out of 57 votes.

The confirmation of Tettey comes on the heels of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo’s revocation of the former DCE’s appointment, signalling a new chapter for the district’s governance.

The confirmation ceremony, witnessed by notable figures including the District Chief Executive for Afadjato and the dean of Municipal and District Chief Executives, Hon. Etornam Flolu, alongside regional party executives, chiefs, heads of departments, party loyalists, and supporters, underscored the community’s engagement in the democratic process.

With the participation of all 40 elected assembly members and 18 government appointees, the confirmation exercise saw Tettey receive resounding support, with 87.72 per cent in favour and only 12.28 per cent opposing.

Following his swearing-in, Tettey expressed his commitment to inclusive governance, emphasizing his open-door policy for all stakeholders invested in the district’s development. He pledged to work tirelessly towards elevating South Tongu to municipal status, a promise that resonated with the community’s aspirations.

Togbega Dugbaza Nakakpo, the Paramount Chief of Tefle Traditional Area, urged Tettey to prioritize listening to all voices in decision-making, fostering unity and progress.

Victoria Dzeklo, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, expressed optimism about the district’s future under Tettey’s leadership, foreseeing the continuation of stalled developmental projects.

