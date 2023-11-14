Pressure group, Fixing the Country Movement has postponed its planned demonstration and picketing at the office of former President John Mahama in Accra.

The exercise was initially set for November 16, 2023.

However, it has been rescheduled to November 23, 2023.

The picketing was in line with a petition by the convener and Deputy Director of Communication of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ernest Owusu Bempah to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to speed up its investigations into the Airbus bribery scandal.

In a Facebook post, Mr Bempah explained the change in date is due to the funeral of former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor which coincides with their initial date.

The Movement has therefore urged its teeming supporters to “remain poised for the demonstration.”

