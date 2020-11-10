National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has launched attacks on the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

According to Mr George, the Special Prosecutor is eaten up with jealousy and envy and is failing to see the ‘rot’ in the incumbent administration.

Taking to his Facebook page, he accused Mr Amidu of only being interested in destroying former President John Dramani Mahama.

“Envy and jealousy have eaten you up so bad you have failed to see the wanton avarice of those in government and are fixated on John Dramani Mahama. You would walk naked one day in your bid to destroy another. #OSP,” his post read.

This comes after Mr Amidu, while publishing his findings on the controversial Agyapa Royalties agreement, mentioned former President Mahama’s name.

Mr Amidu, in his report, said he has established the identity of the elected Government official 1 (GO1) in the Airbus SE scandal as Mr Mahama.

He indicated that he has not been able to interrogate Mr Mahama due to the upcoming December 7 election.

However, Mr Mahama, addressing the report, described the inclusion of the Airbus scandal, which named him as Government Official 1, as stupid, and challenged to be accused directly.

His comment has triggered another response from the Special Prosecutor who said making the findings known had nothing to do with cowardice and stupidity as ‘blurted’ out by the former president.

