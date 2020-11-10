The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women’s Wing will from tomorrow embark on a 14-day spiritual warfare.

The fasting and prayers begin this Wednesday, November 11, 2020, and end on Wednesday 25th November 2020.

The spiritual agenda, led by National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, is under the theme ‘Any weapon formed against our President shall be in vain.’

Its purpose is to build up NPP and Ghana towards the December elections.

The NPP Youth Wing’s fasting and prayers come at the back of opposition National Democratic Congress’ three-day fasting and prayers exercise.