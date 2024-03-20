Ghana delivered impressive athleticism in both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay heats to book a place in the respective finals.

In the Men’s 4x100m relay, the team clocked a time of 38.67 seconds, clinching victory in Heat 3. Guided by anchor leg runner Joseph Paul Amoah, the quartet, comprising Edwin Gadayi, Solomon Hammond, and Benjamin Azamati, displayed seamless coordination to secure their spot in the finals.

The women’s squad mirrored this triumph in Heat 2 of the Women’s 4x100m relay, crossing the finish line in 44.24 seconds to seize the top spot.

Led by Hor Halutie, Benedicta Kwartemaa, Mary Boakye, and Janet Mensah, the team outpaced their rivals, including Team South Africa, who finished in 44.84 seconds.

While Ghana’s performances stood among the best in the heats, Liberia and Nigeria posted marginally faster times of 43.73 seconds and 43.91 seconds, respectively, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown in the Women’s 4x100m race.

These victories mark a significant achievement for Ghana, particularly in light of track challenges, including Benjamin Azamati’s fifth-place finish in the 100m final.

Ghana’s sole medal in Athletics thus far came in the form of gold, thanks to Rose Yeboah’s impressive 1.90m jump in the Women’s high jump event.

The finals of the 4x100m relay are scheduled for later today [Wednesday] at 18:35 GMT as the relay team hopes to sustain their momentum and clinch podium finishes for their nation.

With Ghana’s athletes continuing to exhibit their talent and resolve on the continental stage, fans eagerly anticipate the thrilling conclusion of the 4x100m relay events, hoping for further triumph and honour for the country.