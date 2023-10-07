Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu says the chance to try and help get Leicester City back to the Premier League was a career opportunity he had to take.

The 19-year-old joined the Foxes on loan from Sporting Lisbon a day before the summer transfer window shut.

He has already played in the Champions League, but sees the move to England’s second tier as “an achievement”.

“Their journey is to go back to the Premier League. That’s a big opportunity for me to help,” he said.

“For me [joining] Leicester is a big achievement. When I heard they were interested, I was so happy because it’s been my dream to play in England.”

The Ghana international has so far featured seven times for Enzo Maresca’s side, and has started in Leicester’s past three Championship games.

The Foxes have won nine of their 10 Championship games this season to top the table.

Against Blackburn on Saturday he provided his first assist of the season for Wout Faes, a goal that set them up for a comprehensive 4-1 win at Ewood Park.

Fatawu says he quickly got excited by Maresca’s approach to football after first meeting the Leicester boss and added that he is thriving under the Italian.

“With what the coach has given me here, I feel so comfortable,” Fatawu told BBC Radio Leicester’s When You’re Smiling podcast.

“It makes me confident to do what I want.

“I like to go and try things. I like play with the ball, I always want to have the ball and run into space and create chances for the team.

“I thought if I play with him [Maresca] in this role, it will be a good way for me to improve.”