Abdul Fatawu Issahaku emerged as the hero for Leicester City on Tuesday night in their 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the English FA Cup.

Despite not securing a spot in the starting lineup, the Ghana international made a significant impact after being brought on as a substitute in the second half, replacing the seasoned player Marc Albrighton in the 64th minute.

Issahaku injected fresh energy into Leicester City’s attack as they sought victory in the Cup competition.

Despite a tough battle throughout the 90 minutes, neither side managed to break the deadlock, leading to extra time.

In a pivotal moment during the 105th minute, Issahaku showcased his brilliance with a curling strike from the edge of the AFC Bournemouth area, securing the winning goal for Leicester City.

His remarkable goal in extra time proved to be the decisive moment, propelling Leicester City into the Round of 8 stage of the FA Cup.