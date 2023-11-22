Aaron Ramsdale “is too good to be a number two” for Arsenal, says former Gunners goalkeeper David Seaman.

Ramsdale has been competing with David Raya since the Brentford keeper’s loan move to north London in the summer.

Spain’s Raya has been favoured in the Premier League by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, making eight appearances to Ramsdale’s four.

Ramsdale, 25, was an unused substitute in England’s final Euro 2024 qualifier in North Macedonia on Monday.

“If he’s not playing [for Arsenal], it’s going to affect his [England] chances,” Seaman, who has an informal coaching role at the Gunners, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Going into next summer, where Aaron is really pushing to become England goalkeeper – he needs to be playing.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has said he could not “promise” him a place in the Euro 2024 finals squad if he remained on the bench.

Ramsdale is likely to start against Brentford on Saturday with Premier League rules preventing Raya from playing against his parent club.

“If Aaron goes in at the weekend, then he’s left out for the next game, then we know who Mikel’s number one is,” added Seaman, who won three league titles in 13 years at the Gunners.

“It’s not good for Aaron. He’s a top-class goalkeeper, there’s no doubt about that.”

The former Bournemouth and Sheffield United keeper – who played every league game last season – has featured seven times for Arsenal in 2023-24, including the Carabao Cup and Community Shield.

Ramsdale’s most recent top-flight outing was the 3-1 win against Manchester United on 3 September. He has since been limited to two Carabao Cup appearances.

Raya has been selected for Arsenal’s four Champions League matches to date.

Arteta has told Ramsdale not to rush any decisions about his future while his father, Nick Ramsdale, recently said his son had “lost his smile” since losing his place to Raya.

Former England keeper Seaman does not think Ramsdale will be on the move in the upcoming window despite his current situation.

“I think January will be a bit too soon [for a move away],” he said.

“It’s the game after this weekend, that’s where we will find a lot of answers. From what Mikel was saying when he brought Raya in, when he talked about rotating goalkeepers in games, which I still found a bit bizarre, we’ll have to wait and see after this game.

“Aaron’s too good to be a number two, that is for sure.”

Third-placed Arsenal travel to Brentford at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.