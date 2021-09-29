The Anti-Robbery Task Force of the Ashanti Regional Police Command in an intelligence-led operation has shot two suspected armed robbers who later died at the hospital.

The police, who made this known in a statement, said another suspect, linked to the crime, Abraham Kwasi Tetteh, has been arrested whilst four others are being pursued.

The gang attempted to rob a gold dealer at Manso Dawusaso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region on September 24, 2021.

Members of the gang, the police say, forcibly invaded the residence of the gold dealer, disarmed the private security guard of his weapon and fired shots into the residence.

Four of the suspects managed to escape but the two, who sustained gunshot wounds, were arrested and sent to the hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Read full statement from the police: