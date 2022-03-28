6 killed in Nigeria petrol tanker explosion

A tanker truck loaded with petrol exploded in the Nigerian city of Lagos, killing at least six people.

Officials said the tanker had a head-on collision with another truck with the resulting blaze destroying both vehicles.

A motorbike rider caught in the flames was among the victims of the Sunday evening incident.

Nigeria has seen frequent deadly road accidents and explosions involving fuel tankers in recent years.

Road accidents in Nigeria are mostly blamed on bad roads, disregard for traffic regulations and poor maintenance of vehicles.