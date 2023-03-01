About 21 passengers have been seriously injured in an accident at Gomoa Odumase near Anteadze on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway.

The accident was between a sprinter Benz bus with the registration GW 9678-12 and VW Jetta GT 8661-09.

In the last 24 hours, 45 passengers have been injured in a fatal accident with two deaths on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway.

In an interview with Adom News, the Apam District Fire Service Commander, ACFO Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, revealed that the sprinter Benz bus was loaded with passengers from Ajumako to Accra while the VW Jetta was also from Accra to Cape Coast Direction.

ACFO Nuamah said the driver of VW Jetta car made a wrongful overtaking and lost control and crashed the sprinter Benz bus.

He said 11 males and 10 females were involved in the accident and all of them are receiving treatment at Apam St Luke’s Catholic Hospital.