One person has died in a fatal accident at Gomoa Anteadze on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

About 23 others are said to have sustained injuries in the accident involving three vehicles on Monday afternoon.

Three of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.

An eyewitness, Nana Sekyi, told Adom News a Mitsubishi outlander with registration number GB 4415 -22 from Accra to Cape Coast made a wrongful overtaking and crashed into the side of the Toyota Fish with registration number GW 8017 -19.

The driver of the Mitsubishi also crashed into a Hyundai i10 which was behind the Toyota fish.

ALSO READ:

One dead, 13 injured in gory accident on Cape Coast-Kasoa highway

The Apam Operation Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Abdallah Ibrahim, revealed that the victims are all receiving treatment at Apam St Luke’s Catholic Hospital.