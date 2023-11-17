Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has revealed he is targeting finishing top of Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will begin their quest to the Mundial that will be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico with a home game against Madagascar later today.

Speaking ahead of today’s clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Hughton said he is conscious about the demands of the public and how they want to see the team play.

“This is a group where we want to qualify. The only way to qualify is to win football matches. We are very conscious of the demands of the public and what they want to see. The most important thing is to win football matches” he said.

The game will kick off at 4:pm Ghana time with the Black Stars looking to bounce back to winning ways after the back to back defeats to the US and Mexico.

The Black Stars will also face Comoros on Tuesday, November 21 in their second group game.