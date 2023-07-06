The Black Queens of Ghana will discover their opponents for the 2023 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) later today.

The draw will be held in Rabat at the Mohammed VI Complex. The 2024 Women’s AFCON finals will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

The draw will be held at 18h00 local time (17h00 GMT) and will be live on CAF digital platforms and CAF TV partners.

The Black Queens were eliminated by rivals Nigeria in the preliminary stage last year after the two legs ended 2-1 in favour of the Super Falcons.

Nigeria defeated Ghana 2:0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Lagos whereas Ghana won 1:0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens have opened camp as they prepare for their Olympics Games qualifiers against Guinea.

Ghana will travel to Conakry for the 1st leg on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Stade General Lansana Conte in Nongo, Conakry, before hosting the return leg in Accra.