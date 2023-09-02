Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo says it should not be a big deal if Andre Ayew is included in Black Stars squad against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana will host CAR in the final Group E game at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 7 in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, Chris Hughton who is the head coach for the side is yet to announce his squad for the game.

It remains unknown if Andre Ayew, who is the skipper for the side will be included in the squad for the game.

The 33-year-old has been clubless after being shipped out by Nottingham Forest after a disappointing performance after joining the Premier League side from Qatari side, Al Sadd.

Quizzed if the former Swansea City and West Ham forward would be named in the squad, Mr Addo, who is also the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said it should not be a big issue should Andre Ayew be named in the squad.

“There have been situations in the past where players who were not affiliated with clubs were invited to the national team and so if he (Andre Ayew) does not get an invitation against the Central African Republic (CAR), to me it is not a big deal,” the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman told LUV FM.

Ghana, who sit top of their group with 9 points need a draw or a win against the Central African Republic (CAR) to qualify for the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.