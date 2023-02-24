The Black Stars of Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers next month.

Initially, the game was originally scheduled to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium since that is the only edifice fit to host international games.

However, following an inspection at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, it has been given clearance to host the match.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), according to sources, has communicated to CAF that the AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Angola has been moved to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The upcoming encounter is scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 23.

Ghana is currently top of the Group E standings of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers. A win against Angola will extend the lead for the Black Stars at the log.

After the game against Angola, Ghana will travel to honour the second-leg fixture at Luanda.