Coach Chis Hughton has announced Black Stars’ starting XI for the encounter against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana will tackle CAR in the final Group E game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this afternoon at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Hughton has named Lawrence Ati-Zigo to be in post for the Black Stars.

The goalkeeper will be protected by a back four that includes Alidu Seidu, Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, and Joseph Aidoo.

Elisha Owusu and Abdul Salis Samed have been named in the middle of the park.

The duo will be linking up with an attack that includes Osman Bukari, Mohammed Kudus, and Inaki Williams.

Jordan Ayew leads the team as the skipper for the side.

Line up below:

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🇬🇭 Our team to face Central African Republic 🇨🇫 #BlackStars | #GHACAR pic.twitter.com/ntZfjfqEoQ — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 7, 2023

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars needs to avoid a defeat to secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.