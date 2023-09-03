The head coach of Black Stars, Chris Hughton on Saturday, September 2 announced his 25-man squad for the game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana will host CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 7 in the final game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars needs a draw or a win to secure their place in the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

However, team doctor; Prince Pambo has confirmed that seven key players will miss the game due to various degrees of injuries,

Notable among the absentees are: Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Kamal Deen Sulemana and Joseph Wollacott.

Read on for the details:

On Thomas Partey:

He sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is currently unavailable as club doctors predict he’s likely to be out for a couple of weeks.

On Daniel Amartey:

Sustained a hamstring injury on Sunday, August 27, 2023, during training and is currently on the sidelines. Club Doctors predict he will be out for two weeks.

Majeed Ashimeru:

Picked up a hamstring injury in early August during training and is likely to be out for a couple of weeks.

Joseph Wollacott:

Joseph had a thigh (quadriceps) injury in mid-August during training. He is likely to be out for 8 weeks from the date of the injury.

Kamal Deen Sulemana:

The winger had a hamstring injury sometime in July. He is currently running and doing field or ball work but has yet to join team training. Club Doctors predict he should be returning to play in a couple of weeks.

Mohammed Salisu:

Salisu is still undergoing rehabilitation with his club on account of a long-standing injury (Osteitis Pubis). Club doctors will keep updating us on his progress.

Benjamin Tetteh:

Quadriceps injury on Friday, August 25, 2023, during training and is likely to be out for about 3 weeks according to his club Doctors.

Below is the full squad announced for the game:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah.