Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew has assured that the playing body will do their best at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars will get their tournament underway on Sunday when they face Cape Verde in their Group B opener at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.

Speaking to the press on Saturday ahead of the game, the Le Havre attacker said AFCON is unpredictable but they will give their best.

“We have seen teams who were not expected to win the AFCON and they won it,” he said.

“We have seen teams expected to win it. AFCON is unpredictable and that is an open door we need to slide in. We will give our best,” he added.

Ghana, who is on a quest to end a 42-year trophy drought will face Egypt on 18 January at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan before wrapping up their group phase games against Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.