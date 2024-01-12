The Ghanaian delegation at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire has been taken through the mandatory tournament protocol by officials of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The intensive three-hour session which took place at the team hotel in Abidjan centred on the fine details that is required of Ghana during the tournament.

The players were taken through the laws of the game by a referee expert, player conduct on and off the field, the importance of the Video Assistant Referee, Security, acceptable practices, general principles of accreditation and matchday protocols.

Other key areas that were discussed included, Marketing obligations, contract breaches, no tolerance for ambush marketing, media regulations and unacceptable display of sponsors’ logos, kits management, obligations of Participating Member Associations to CAF sponsors and Media partners as well as advertising on matchday -1 and on matchdays.

The CAF team later presented a certificate of qualification to captain Andre Ayew and congratulated Ghana on making it to the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 will kick off on Saturday, January 13 and run till Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The Black Stars are paired with Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in Group B and will kick start their tournament against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.