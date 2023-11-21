Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars has confirmed that their head coach, Michael Osei will proceed on a short-term leave following the club’s recent poor performance.

The Western North club has failed to win any of their last seven games, picking only five points out of a possible 21 points.

During this period, they suffered two defeats and settled for five draws, leaving them in the 17th position with only 11 points from 11 matches in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

As a result, the club has informed the former Asante Kotoko head coach to proceed on a short leave.

Osei will be away from the technical bench when they make a short trip from Bibiani to Bechem to face in-form Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Michael Osei, who has been at the helm of Goldstars since their promotion to the Ghanaian top flight in the 2021-22 season, faces mounting pressure as he takes a temporary step back from his coaching responsibilities.

In their debut season, Goldstars finished a respectable 9th in the league.

The following season, Osei guided the team to a commendable 5th-place finish, accumulating 49 points across 34 matches.