Medeama Soccer Club head coach, Augustine Evans Adotey, says his side is eager to face Egyptian side, Al Ahly in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League group opener.

The Ghana champions will take on Africa’s most successful club later tonight at the Al Salam Stadium in their first-ever game in the CAF elite competition.

Speaking on Friday ahead of the game, Adotey insisted that, they are eager to steal to the show against Alhy despite their success on the continent.

“We are coming to this game eager to steal the show at the expense of Al Ahly that share the same ambition,” Adotey said at the pre-match press briefing.

“I know Al Ahly as a giant of Africa. The number one rated team in Africa. We are just beginners. But we also want to demonstrate what we can also show on the African terrain.”

Medeama arrived in Cairo on Wednesday night and held their first training session about 24 hours later before wrapping up preparations on Friday night.

The game is set to kick off at 7:pm.

