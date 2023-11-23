Medeama Sporting Club has arrived in Cairo ahead of their CAF Champions League group stage clash against Egyptian giants, Al Ahly.

The Ghana Premier League champions will be hosted at the Al-Salam Stadium Cairo on Saturday.

21 players together with the technical team left the shores of Ghana on Wednesday morning for their Group D opener.

Ahead of the game this weekend, Evans Adotey, who is the head coach for the side in an interview on Akoma FM reiterated that, they must fight to play in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

“We must make sure we advance to the quarter-finals because this is a league competition rather than a knockout round.”

He outlined his tactical approach for the upcoming match.

“Going into the Al Ahly match, I want to keep a clean sheet, attack and defend, and make sure I don’t lose” coach Adotey said.

The coach exuded confidence in his team’s ability, emphasizing, “I’m confident that we won’t lose in Egypt, and I’m preparing my boys well to ensure that we return home with positive results.”

Adotey’s optimism extends beyond the group stage, firmly declaring, “I firmly believe that we will play in the quarter-finals following the group stages, and nothing can threaten my confidence.”

Medeama SC, who are making their debut appearance in the CAF elite championship are aiming to make history.

