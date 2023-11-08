Brands and Marketing Manager of Medeama SC, Ebenezer Aidoo has confirmed that the club will play the CAF Champions League home games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League side was hoping to play its home games at the newly constructed T&A Park in Tarkwa following their qualification to the group stage of CAF’s elite competition.

Medeama played their preliminary games at the Cape Coast Stadium but upon inspection by CAF, the edifice has been described as unfit to host games.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Aidoo confirmed that the Yellow and Mauve will now play their home games at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

“The first option was to play at T&A Park because we were hoping that renovation and work would be completed on time but it did not happen,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM‘s Sports Nite Show.

“The second option was to play the Cape Coast Stadium because that is where we played all our preliminary games but CAF had to come and inspect the stadium because the games are category four games for CAF because they earn a lot of money from there so we informed National Sports Authority and Sports Ministry but we had to opt to play at the Baba Yara Stadium because time was running out for us,” he added.

Medeama SC have been paired with Al Ahly, Young Africans and CR Belouizdad in Group D of the competition.

The Ghana Premier League champions will open their campaign against Al Ahly on November 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

