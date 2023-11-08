The British High Commission in Uganda has warned of “a growing terror threat in Uganda, including targeting of foreigners”, hours after the US embassy issued a similar alert.

Both diplomatic missions on Tuesday warned their citizens against attending large gatherings, including worship activities.

They also cautioned against participation in music and cultural festivals, ahead of the popular Nyege Nyege festival on Thursday.

The UK government has also advised its citizens against visits to the Semuliki National Park and Queen Elizabeth National Park, where a British and South African couple and their Ugandan guide were killed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militant group last month.

The UK then warned its citizens against visiting the popular park.

Uganda has experienced heightened insecurity in recent months.

Authorities said they had foiled two separate attacks on churches by ADF in September and October.

In June, ADF militants killed 42 people at a school in western Uganda, one of the deadliest ADF attacks in the country.

