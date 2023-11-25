Medeama coach Evans Adotey says his Ghanaian side will take the game to African champions Al Ahly and not merely defend in Saturday’s TotalEnergies CAF Champions League clash.

The maiden group stage continental campaigners relish the opportunity to test themselves when they meet Al Ahly’s array of superstars like Percy Tau and Ali Maaloul.

But asked if Medeama will simply absorb pressure against the African elite, Adotey responded: “We know Al Ahly’s strength yet won’t solely rely on defence – we’ll also attack.”

Adotey acknowledges the scale of the task facing West African upstarts Medeama on their looming Cairo odyssey. “Al Ahly are number one in Africa,” he noted.

However, the coach kept his tactical plans under wraps while promising to select an XI tailored to spring a shock on Al Ahly’s imposing home turf.

Adotey does expect a bumper partisan atmosphere given Al Ahly’s colossal fanbase. But he stressed neither the venue nor intimidating support will faze determined Medeama.

“We’re ready to meet Al Ahly in any stadium. There’ll be no difference between playing here or elsewhere,” insisted Adotey.

Having studied Al Ahly’s recent attacking form, the coach understands shackling their forward weapons shapes as the primary defensive focus.

Yet Adotey maintains this will only form part of Medeama’s bold blueprint to rattle Africa’s pre-eminent force in their own backyard.

Rather than worship defeated before kick-off, the minnows from Ghana promise to take the game to formidable Al Ahly on Saturday.