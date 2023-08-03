Roseline Okoro, sister of popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, is the latest mother in town.

The elated mother took to her Instagram page to share her pregnancy photos with congratulatory messages in order for her.

Roseline broke the good news to usher followers into the new month of August.

She made elegant fashion statements with her brown, red and baby blue gowns which she wore for the photos she shared.

Roseline looked fabulous in a long curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed gracefully for the camera.

Breaking the news, she wrote: My heart is full 🩷🤍🩷🤍 Lord, Your greatness is all I see. Happy New Month.

The 2012 Miss Ghana contestant who rose to become a medical doctor tied the knot to the love of her life in April 2021.

