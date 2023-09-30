The Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation of Ghana, Massimo Mina, has noted that with the right tools and support, the youth can be cushion to bring new perspectives in addressing old challenges.

According to him, challenges such as climate change, unsustainable exploitation of natural resources, and conflict resolution can be addressed through dialogue and policies that involve the young people.

He said the EU recognizes the potential of the youth in bringing about positive changes, hence wants to see young people get a seat of decision making.

“By making your voices heard, you can push new policies to promote better policies and demand accountability within your communities and from your leaders,” he said.

Mr. Mina was speaking at the second conference of Youth Engagement Initiative, in collaboration with the Youth Leadership Parliament funded by the European Union.

He observed the need for the youth to access a platform for discussion and debates, hence the launch of several dialogue initiatives for young people across the globe to discuss among themselves and with policy- makers on how to achieve youth inclusion and empowerment in policy making.

He lauded the selection of a young Ghanaian, Stephanie Chiaky Otuteye as member of the 2023-2025 European Union Youth Sounding Board, which will advise the Commissioner and the Director-General for international partnerships on youth participation and empowerment is EU external action.

The EU Head of Cooperation said the Kumasi engagement will inform the EU’s youth strategy and action plan in Ghana until 2027 with their new programs across seven key sectors – agribusiness, sustainable cities, energy, migration and employment, skills and education, private sector development, rule of law and corruption.

“As youth, there is a cross-cutting priority spanning all their projects which means that the youth should benefit or be involved in each of their intervention,” he noted.