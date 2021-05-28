Artiste manager and chairman of Songwriters Association of Ghana, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, says young rapper Yaw Tog‘s music debut has been blown out of proportion.

According to him, the Sore hitmaker makes no sense per lyrics of his songs, hence he cannot comprehend why Ghanaians are throwing heavyweight behind him on the international scene.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mr Logic said Yaw Tog’s lyrics aren’t as rich as an A-list artiste, hence Ghanaians shouldn’t hail him as such.

He explained that the “young bull” needs a coach and technical advisers to show him the way otherwise his career might amount to nothing.

He doesn’t make any sense in his songs and I will say it with authority. There is difference between being talented and making sense. He has the zeal but why do you think his mother is pushing him to go back to school?

Its because she has seen there is a lot ahead of the boy that she wouldn’t want fame to get into his head to deviate from education because he needs to learn upgrade himself with education so he can transfer that into his songs.

Reacting further, Mr Logic said he respects Yaw Tog’s mother for seeing to it that his son is still enrolled in school.

I really respect his mum when he said he should go to school…. that’s how I knew he will become something. If you listen to his songs, what dey inside? He quizzed.

One of the rappers championing the Ghanaian Drill music genre, aka Asakaa, is Yaw Tog. He released his maiden EP, ‘TIME’ not long ago and it made waves on social media.

His recent hit song, Sore, put Ghana on the map and the remix with United Kingdom’s rapper Stormzy and BET nominee Kwesi Arthur cemented his craft.