Fast-rising Ghanaian drill musician, Yaw Tog, has finally released the remix of his hit song, ‘Sore’.

The much-anticipated remix comes along with features from United Kingdom’s (UK) Stormzy and fellow Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur.

The original song, released in late 2020, has already hit two million views on YouTube, a huge milestone for the Asakaa scene.

The visuals of the remix, which dropped March 4, was shot in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and was directed by KooPokuStudios.

The single is expected to make it unto Yaw Tog’s upcoming EP, ‘Time’ set to be released later this month.

Meanwhile, social media users are head over heels about the project which has been dubbed one of the top collaborations for 2021.